Bankruptcies
Van Buren Monica Rolen2527 Hwy 65 South, Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed March 24; unlisted assets.
Incorporations
Domestic Incorporations Back Office Solutions LLC, 516 Emerald Cove Rd, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on 3/22/21 by John Andrew
Vanbrocklin Gaida Investments, LLC, Lakewood Condos, #3, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 3/22/21 by Robert John Gaida
Slavens & Slavens LLC, 2186 Overton Rd, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on 3/23/21 by John Slavens
