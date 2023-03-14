Domestic Incorporations
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Exposure LLC, 837 Blair Road, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on March 2, 2023, by Waverly R Gradecki.
Reinstatement, Studio 501 Salon, LLC, 855 Zachary Lane, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on March 2, 2023, by Stephanie Hastings.
Articles of Incorporation, Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival, 123 Castleview, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on March 2, 2023, by W Rod Corley.
Application for Fictitious Name, Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival, 123 Castleview, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on March 2, 2023, by W Rod Corley.
No bankruptcies this week.
