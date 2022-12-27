Domestic Incorporations
Tax Contact Update, Morganton District Fire Department, 4132 Highway 92 E, Bee Branch 72013 was incorporated on Dec. 13, 2022, by Travis Linn
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Morganton District Fire Department, 4132 Highway 92 E, Bee Branch 72013 was incorporated on Dec. 13, 2022, by Travis Linn
Certificate of Organization, Wanderlust Hollow Travel Agency LLC, 2244 Mount Zion Rd, Bee Branch 72013 was incorporated on Dec. 13, 2022, by Alicia Miller
Articles of Dissolution, The Pediatric Center, PLLC, 1059 Mustang Dr, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rudyard J Ress Phd.
No bankruptcies this week.
Application for Fictitious Name, Bar-J Investments, LLC, 4385 Hwy 65 S, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kelly J Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.