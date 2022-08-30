Domestic Incorporations
AR Mountain Real Estate, Inc, 4755 Highway 65 S., Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 8/15/22 by Phillip Jones.
Stafford Construction & Excavating LLC, 1843 Highway 65 N., Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 8/16/22 by Adam Dwight Stafford.
Crappy Jack’s Seafood Company, 142 Bear Run, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 8/16/22 by Scot Lively.
Fairfield Bay Parasail Company, 142 Bear Run, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 8/16/22 by Scot Lively.
No bankruptcies this week.
