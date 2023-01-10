Domestic Incorporations
Articles of Incorporation, Ffb Organic Community Gardens Assn, 147 Edgemere Dr, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on Dec. 26, 2022, by Mary Maud Huber.
Certificate of Organization, Luxury Lake Logistics LLC, 349 Grand Isle Dr, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on Dec. 27, 2022, by Brett Michael Lowery.
Certificate of Organization, Lakeside Consults LLC, 349 Grand Isle Dr, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on Dec. 27, 2022, by Brett Michael Lowery.
Van Buren
George Olinger and Cathy Olinger PO Box 1400, Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed Jan. 2; unlisted assets.
