Domestic Incorporations
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Sandalwood Healthcare LLC, 845 Old Choctaw Road, Ste. 6, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Nov. 17 by Keith Head.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, H O P E Healthcare, LLC, 845 Old Choctaw Road, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Nov. 17by Keith Head.
Miscellaneous Filing, Sandalwood Healthcare LLC, 845 Old Choctaw Rd, Ste 6, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Nov. 21 by Keith Head.
Van Buren
Beth Ann Berk 125 Steve St. Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed Nov. 22; unlisted assets.
