Van Buren
Brian Barnett 454 B B Lookout, Clinton; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed August 25; unlisted assets.
Angel Wallace 454 B B Lookout, Clinton; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed August 25; unlisted assets.
Steven Lynn Hernandez, A/K/A Steve Hernandez and Diane Lynn Hernandez, A/K/A Diane Lynn Akins194 Nell Jo, Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed August 26; unlisted assets.
Domestic Incorporations
M A P Services LLC, 218 Greenwood Road, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 8/22/22 by Mary Purtle.
