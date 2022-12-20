Domestic Incorporations
Articles of Dissolution, Rhoda Consulting, PLLC, 221 Henderson Road, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kylie Rhoda.
Certificate of Organization, Richard & Keith Properties, LLC, 121 Edgemere Loop, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on Dec. 5, 2022, by Richard Matthews.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, Woodsgate Properties, LLC, 626 Ember Road, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on Dec. 6, 2022 by Kerry Welch.
No bankruptcies this week.
