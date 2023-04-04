Domestic Incorporations
Tax Contact Update, Fuzzy Hearts Animal Rescue, 245 Oakvale Court, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on March 20, 2023, by Steven Vicknair.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Zimco Homes, LLC, 155 Jim Corbitt Road, Beebe 72013 was incorporated on March 22, 2023, by Richard Zimmer III.
Change of Registered Agent Report, Old Mountain Beavers, LLC, 440 Old Home Road, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on March 23, 2023, by Fletcher Wayne Beavers.
No bankruptcies this week.
