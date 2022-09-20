Hospitalist Seth Justice, MD, is now providing care to patients at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs.
Dr. Justice received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed residency training in Internal Medicine through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences-Baptist Health Medical Education Program.
“My goal as a provider is to bring medical expertise to my patients and offer them options on how to better their health,” Dr. Justice said. “I want to work with my patients as a team to help them make decisions on how best to improve their health.”
Dr. Justice who grew up in the small Arkansas community of Scott – about 20 miles southeast of Little Rock – and was raised in a family-owned business. He is married and enjoys spending time with friends and family. In his spare time, Dr. Justice fosters dogs and enjoys working on cars, spending time outside and traveling.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs has been committed to serving Heber Springs and surrounding communities with a complete range of medical services and support groups since its opening in 1968. To learn more, visit baptist-health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
