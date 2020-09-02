On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Barbara Louise Carroll, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Barbara was born on August 22, 1929 in Corning, Arkansas to Leland and Pearl Mahaney. She was married to Harold Hackett for 44 years and they raised two children. After his death, she was married to Sylvan Carroll for 20 years until he passed.
Barbara is survived by her children, Charles Hackett (Anabel) and Sandra Powers (Tony), 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, her siblings, JC Mahaney (Zelda), Katie Weirich (Raymond) and Laura Miller (Denny) and numerous nieces and nephews.
While Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest, what she loved the most was her friends and family. There was never a time when she didn’t welcome them and feed them and she had an amazing way of making everyone feel special. She shared this light and love with her family and friends, and that is her everlasting legacy. A true matriarch, she will be missed by so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.