The 2023 Bargains Galore on Highway 64 is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.
The route includes more than 160 miles of yard sales stretching from Fort Smith to Conway, and on to Beebe along Arkansas Highway 64.
“This is our 24th year,” organizers said. “When created, the highway sale was so parents could outfit their children for the school year without breaking the bank. Traditions continue today but the highway sale has grown to include some pretty good pickin’ spots, if you’re up for the hunt.”
Vendors spots are all along the route and offer almost everything shoppers might be seeking.
“In between these spots, there will be an abundance of yard sales, church sales and if you are lucky, a fabulous barn sale,” organizers said. “The hunt is 95 percent of the fun.”
A plus for the weekend is the food. Each community will feature a variety of unique eats.
“Can you say ‘Arkansas Barbeque?’ And don’t forget you will go straight through Arkansas wine country,” organizers said.
Information is updated daily on their Facebook Page: Bargains Galore on 64 – 2023. Closer to the event, a map of all sale stops will be available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.