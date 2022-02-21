Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.