Over the weekend Major League Baseball celebrated Opening Day. The bleachers were empty, the ivy was green, and the Cubs were finally back in the friendly confines of historic Wrigley Field. Baseball, like everything else, looked a little different. Baseball’s return will be a test case for other major sports to observe as they make their own plans to return to some sense of normal. In a shortened season the National League opted to institute the designator hitter rule and multiple other changes to speed up the game.
Perhaps the most notable difference in this year’s season is the absence of a live fan base to cheer on their respective teams. One noticeable impact of the absence of fans is that the authentic sounds of the game have become more vivid. As I watched over the weekend the pop of the bat after making contact, the raw sounds of players communicating, and the sound of the ball hitting the catchers mitt became added to the in-game experience as I watched from the comfort of home. Baseball’s return to the field in the midst of the current cultural climate signified a return to some sense of normality that is desperately needed.
Juliana Hartfield said, “Baseball is more than a game. It’s like life played out on a field.” Baseball is the only sport that I can think of that rewards failure. Before you dismiss the rest of the article, let me explain. In today’s game, it is rare to achieve the feat of being a hitter with a .300 batting average. In baseball, a great hitter is rewarded for the three out of every ten times they succeeded and that means that seven other times he failed. In many ways life is like baseball, it is set up for you to fail. In my personal life, I tend to focus more on the times I have fallen short and too often I forget about the small strides and opportunities that I got it right.
We need more of a baseball focus when we assign worth to other individuals in our society. Can you imagine the difference that it would make if we celebrated the accomplishments of those around us instead of emphasizing their failures? Too often worth is measured based on the perceived failures of people and this approach diminishes the good they accomplish. In the current climate, the negative actions of the few are highlighted while the good of the majority is drowned out. Hartfield is correct that baseball serves as a microcosm of what life is really all about. If we are honest the moments we get it wrong far outweigh the times we get it right. As someone who struggles with depression, the negative sounds of the game tend to drown out all the positive ones that I know are there. Let’s face it, we all could use a little more baseball thinking in our life. Like baseball, the negative experiences of our life are there to teach us how to improve and grow and should not be used as a metric to determine our own individual self-worth. I need more baseball in my life.
Baseball is more than just a game to me it is a model for doing life. Bob Feller once wrote, “Every day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday’s success or put its failures behind and start over again. That’s the way life is, with a new game every day, and that’s the way baseball is.” There has always been something sacred about a baseball field to me. In many ways, it has become a sort of church. Life between the lines is about how I make the most every opportunity, every at-bat, and every ball that is hit my way. My dreams of making it the bigs were snuffed out shortly after high school, but the memories of the game and what it continues to teach me about life will forever be apart of who I am. Every day is a new game and what we make of it is up to us.
