Back the Blue, the Blue Backs You Benefit Bluegrass Event will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 6-9 p.m.
A barbecue dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and entertainment by Sylamore Special will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20 per person.
All proceeds from this event will go toward safety equipment for the Fairfield Bay Police Department.
