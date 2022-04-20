There are four major benefits to giving.
One, giving makes us feel happy. When we are happy our stress levels are lowered, we have less anxiety and depression and happiness promotes increased self-esteem.
Two, giving is good for health not just emotional health but our physical well-being is greatly enhanced when we give on a regular basis. Giving lowers blood pressure and can actually help people recover from coronary-related events. Stress is a major factor in a large variety of health problems so it might be wise to think of giving as you would a vitamin or better yet you know the saying about an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Just replace the word apple with giving each day keeps the doctor away.
Three, giving helps with your social connections. Studies have shown that when you give to others, your generosity is often mimicked by others or returned to you. This strengthens your relationships with others. Having a positive social relationship with others is central to good mental and physical health.
Four, giving is contagious. When you give, many times, it inspires others to do the same or to join you in your giving. When others mimic what you are doing the ripple effect of your actions greatly benefits your community. If giving is contagious then be the carrier and infect everyone around you.
Right before Easter a group that we lovingly refer to as the Fairy Godmothers and Godfathers of Indian Rock village pulled together and made up Easter baskets for the residents. I just happened to walk into the facility where I saw several of the residents participating in an Easter egg hunt. They looked like they were having so much fun but when they saw my husband and I bring in all those filled Easter baskets they got so excited. This warmed my heart and I know I kept smiling for hours after that. Doing projects like this is so easy when you have a great group as I have of “givers”. Jane Goodall once said, “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference. You just have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” I am so honored to be a part of a group who want to make a difference in someone’s life and I know each time that we do these things we are making someone day a little brighter.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to contemplate how you can become more of a giver yourself by putting some thought into the Law of giving by Deepak Chopra: “If you want joy, give joy. If love is what you seek, offer love. If you crave material affluence, help others become prosperous.” How you decide to accomplish this is entirely up to you. “Don’t give to get. Give to inspire others to give,” Simon Sinek. Your actions will bring you happiness, and health, and will solidify your social connections. They will be contagious. Just wait and see.
