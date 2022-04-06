‘Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best,” Bob Talbert.
Sean had the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with our granddaughter Gracie. Sean has been working on the pocket park at Indian Rock Village in Fairfield Bay called the Pow Wow park. He loves plants, working outside, children, and the elderly so he started sprucing up the park and found a way to bring all of the things he loves into one program that benefits everyone. He calls it the Master Giver program.
Our granddaughter Gracie, age ten, became the first member of the Master Giver program, sponsored by We Love Van Buren County. The Master giver program is open to children of all ages who want to experience the joy of giving. Children are so full of joy and happiness and it is so much fun to work on projects like this with them. Children just want to be happy and they want to make others happy. There are no “bad” kids in our eyes. Children naturally want to give and this program is just one way that they can do what brings them joy which in turn will give our elderly residents at IRV joy when they go outside and enjoy the park.
Papa Sean told Gracie, “Gracie, I just want you to learn the ways of the universe. First, you have to know what it is that you want. Know that in your heart. You have to focus on it, and ask yourself what am I going to do to make this happen? What am I willing to give up for what I want? The bible says you will receive 10-fold what you give. So you must always give with a loving and pure heart.”
After spending the day with her Papa and having plenty of conversations about the concept of giving she replied, “I know this. It’s working on my sister. She’s not nice to me most of the time but when I give to her and I am nice to her then she is nice to me. I want her to be a part of the program too so she will be nice to me all the time.”
Such a simple concept but such a valuable lesson. Children are so innocent and pure. When a child is happy their eyes light up and it is so easy to please them. They love to help adults and they get so excited when you ask them to help you. Just take one project at a time. Sean took his passion and love for plants, children, and the elderly, and has successfully brought joy to everyone who would like to enjoy the Pow Wow park or what he calls the forgotten park by IRV.
Do you want to be part of the Master Giver program? We need givers that are willing to make a monetary donation to fund these projects. We Love VBC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that takes projects, work on the funding for the projects, then does them. Our goal is to make Van Buren County a better place for us all to live, work and play one project at a time. We also need children that want to participate in the program. The children would help with things like planting flowers, feeding the birds, weeding the flower beds, cleaning up the park if there is trash, tree limbs down, depending on their age staining or painting things in the park. If you would like to donate or have your child participate in the Master Giver Program give Sean a call at 501-253-9526. When Sean has a project he will let you know and make arrangements to set up a workday at the Pow Wow park by Indian Rock Village. There is no “set” schedule, it’s strictly on an as-need basis.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do as Abraham Lincoln once said, “Teach the children so it will not be necessary to teach the adults.”
Teach a child how to be a “Master Giver” by setting the example of being a giver yourself. You don’t have to participate in Sean’s program. Consider starting your own Master Giver program for your children/grandchildren. Give them things to do for others that you can help facilitate based on what you are interested in doing. Use your own gifts and talents to teach them what you know and how they can use those skills to help others. Years ago my granddaughter Hayley, on several occasions, helped me bake bread for the elderly with my “Daily bread” program with our Farmers Market. We baked 40 loaves of bread at a time, it was so much fun! Baking is a skill that we still love doing together, and she fondly remembers those times when we took bread to our elderly friends.
“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all,” Aristotle.
