To define kindness means to be friendly, generous, and considerate.
“Being kind is giving even when it seems like you have nothing to give,” Raktivist.
You can always choose to be friendly. You can always choose to be generous and considerate. You don’t have to have a lot of money. You don’t have to have a lot of time. Being kind can be as simple as saying something nice to someone. Offering to help someone by opening a door for them or texting that you will pray for them on a social media post. I have to admit that there are times that I dread getting on social media because I just don’t want to see all the sad or negative things that get posted. Sure I can scroll past them but I just can’t scroll on past and not text that I am praying for someone who has asked for prayers. I don’t like not telling someone Happy birthday or Happy Anniversary, it’s a special day for them and I know how it makes me feel when someone takes those few precious seconds to respond to me. There are times that I wish I could just live my life with my rose-colored glasses and think nothing but happy thoughts but then I get “real” and say, “Wake up Alice, you’re not living in a Wonderland.”
Life is a challenging journey that we choose to live with a giving and kind heart or we can be selfish and unkind. It takes a whole lot more energy to be angry and hurtful to others than it does to be kind and giving. The other night I had a lady come up to me and share how a simple act of kindness that I showed to her daughter a little over a year ago impacted her life. She was sharing, as a mother, how grateful she was that I did this for her daughter. It was such a humbling conversation that at first, I wasn’t sure how to respond. I’m not very comfortable with being on the receiving end of gratitude and my husband and children frequently tell me that I just need to accept the compliment and say thank you.
So that’s what I did, sort of. I did say thank you and told her how much it meant to me that she shared that with me but I also wanted her to know that she raised a beautiful, kind, and talented daughter. I could tell she was proud of her so saying she should be so proud was rather redundant but I said it anyway just to emphasize that she has every right to feel that way because her daughter certainly touched me as well. I loved working with her daughter and getting to know her better. We had a nice conversation about what was going on with her and where she hoped to be heading in the future. This entire exchange reminded me of this quote: “Some stranger somewhere still remembers you because you were kind to them when no one else was,” Unknown. This doesn’t exactly apply to this situation but it does. All I did was show my faith in a young lady and her talent and gave her an opportunity to “shine” and shine she did, she did not disappoint. We made a connection that brought joy to both of us but also had a ripple effect to where it brought joy to her family as well. You just never know how your words and your actions will affect someone else so be ever so careful with those words and your actions.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to reflect on a time that someone’s kindness towards you made an impact on your life. If possible reach out to that person and thank them. If you never tell them, how will they know? It feels good when someone notices your acts of kindness and gives you thanks for them. Sure it might make them feel a little awkward like it did me but what it also did was inspire me to keep being kind, no matter what happens in my life. Acts of kindness shouldn’t be done with the idea that you are looking for that thanks, that praise, but when you do receive thinks it’s okay to feel good about what you did. Never be kind or do good deeds in the hope of impressing others. Being boastful about good deeds takes away from the reward you receive.
Edgar Cayce said, “Be a light unto others, not boastful of self.”
People won’t always remember what you said, they may even forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.
