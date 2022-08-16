When I wrote in my column last week that my three grandsons have their entire lives ahead of them and that there would be joy, there will be sadness, there will be frustrations, successes, disappointments, and celebrations I never dreamed that sadness would hit our family so hard this week.
Not even a month old and one of these poor boys lost their Daddy. My granddaughter has to face life without her husband, her friend, and the father of her two sons. Life is so very fragile. When someone you love dies it changes your life forever. This loss becomes a part of who you are. You will never be the same, nor would you want to be. You are richer for having them in your life, your memories of them will sustain you as your grief begins but nothing can help you understand. The loss of a loved one so suddenly leaves you with so many questions that can never be answered. I do not know how to comfort her and only wish I could take away her pain.
“When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.” Unknown. I know she will become stronger every day. I know she feels the love of her family and friends lifting her up and giving her the strength she is struggling to find right now. Her boys will be a daily reminder of the love she will carry with her always and one day she will be able to simply focus on that love and the sadness will hurt less, it only hurts so much now because she loved so completely.
Your kindness challenge this week is to reach out to someone who has lost a loved one recently and just let them know that you are thinking of them. There are so many who will offer help, and condolences soon after the loss but a week, a month, or six months from now they will still be grieving. “One day we will remember how lucky we were to have known their love, with wonder, not grief.” Unknown. Everyone grieves in their own way and in their own time but knowing that they are not alone will help with the healing.
My prayer for my granddaughter is for her to remember what she has left instead of what she has lost. I pray she finds the strength to bear the unbearable and find peace by knowing that the love they shared will sustain her all the rest of her days.
