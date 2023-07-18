Amber Straughn is an Astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Straughn grew up in Bee Branch and earned her B.S. in Physics from the University of Arkansas in 2002, and went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Physics at Arizona State University in 2008.
She is a member of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope science team, and is interested in answering questions about our universe that relate to how galaxies change over time. Straughn is an accomplished public speaker and has appeared on CBS 60 Minutes, PBS NOVA, The Discovery Channel, The Science Channel, NatGeo, and in a segment on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
