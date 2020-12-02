CLINTON — For its twenty-third year, Behold the Lamb live nativity will take place at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds this week, Tuesday Dec. 1 through Saturday Dec. 5.
This year the program will deviate from its typical two-per-night showing of previous years to a once-per-night show, at 6:30 p.m.
Organizer Paul Rhoda said the scheduling changes were due to public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. The once-per-night show avoids crowds as roughly 100 performers and parents would gather between shows for meals in previous years. Now, with the once-per format this will be avoided.
In previous years hot chocolate and cookies were handed out for those who came to watch the show, but that is also being eliminated for this year’s performance due to public health concerns.
“We cut out all the fluff and are just giving the story of Jesus,” Rhoda said.
Viewing bleachers are also spread apart to encourage distancing.
The all-volunteer performance acts out the Christmas story of Jesus in Bethlehem 2,020 years ago. The performance includes a number of animals, including two camels, plus numerous sheep, goats, cows, donkeys and more. Acting goes as far as to provide mounted Roman soldiers at one point during the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.