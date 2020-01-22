“A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on its own wings. Always believe in yourself,” Unknown.
I saw this on Facebook and the timing couldn’t have been more appropriate. The Enhanced Supervision Program (ESP), an unofficial “drug court” for Van Buren County, has helped change the life of a young man in our family. I say helped because it wasn’t just this amazing program but it was with the help of his wife, his family, and friends and more importantly he helped himself succeed. Just like the bird sitting on that branch,
Danial believed in himself first and with the commitment and the love and support of others he has now spread his wings and has flown from his addiction and has taken control of his life. The courage he has, the struggle for him and his loved ones is real. Addictions, in any form, have touched so many of us and his story isn’t new but very, very real. Danial serves as an example of what we should all strive to achieve in life.
I saw another quote on Facebook: “A little girl was holding two apples; her mother asked for one. The girl quickly bit one apple, and, then, the other. Her mother held back her disappointment. Then the girl handed one to her saying: ‘Here, this is the sweeter one.’ Moral: Never judge,” Unknown.
We know not what someone is dealing with in their life. We know not the struggles or the challenges that they are facing. We know not why they do or don’t do the things they do and yet all too often we judge, we ridicule, we jump to conclusions. Over the years I personally have dealt with addition, I’ve seen loved ones struggle; I’ve tried to help friends. Not all of us will succeed. It is not our place to judge, but to love and pray for their success. Your kindness challenge for the week is to reach out to someone who may be struggling with life. Offer a helping hand, offer understanding, compassion, and love. We live in a community that has so many opportunities for them to get help. Addictions, poverty, loneliness, depression can be overcome when we work together, giving, not judging.
“Before you assume, learn the facts. Before you judge, understand why. Before you hurt someone, feel. Before you speak, think,” Unknown.
I ended the week by going to the Broadway musical “Wicked.” Simply amazing! It’s a story of two unlikely friends who couldn’t be more different, yet the same in many ways. The struggle between good and evil ensues with a surprising twist but with good triumphing over evil. We are in control of all the evil in life. We each teeter on that branch, falling to one side, evil, the other good. Believe in yourself, spread your wings and good will prevail.
If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.
