Former All-SEC Arkansas Razorback, New England Patriot, and Army veteran Jake Bequette officially announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Arkansas.
Bequette said he is a conservative outsider who’s running to fight back against the career politicians who have forgotten about the people they’re supposed to serve.
“Now more than ever we have to stand up and fight for what we believe,” Bequette said in his announcement video. “I’m a God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life, and pro-police, and I will never apologize for being against illegal immigration.
“Like you, I’m sick and tired of the media lying, China getting away with murder, and politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit.”
Bequette continued: “I’m a Razorback, a patriot, and a veteran, and I’m running for U.S. Senate because it’s time to win our country back.
“Arkansas deserves a difference-maker in the U.S. Senate who will stand up for Arkansas families and push the conservative change we need.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, Jake Bequette is a third-generation Razorback football player. During his time at the University of Arkansas, Bequette was an All SEC defensive end and an Academic All-American. He was then drafted by the New England Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl XLIX championship team.
After his NFL career ended, Bequette answered the call to serve our country and joined the United States Army. Upon graduating from U.S. Army Ranger School, Bequette deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.
Since returning home, Bequette has launched The Arkansas Fund, a nonprofit organization that raised more than $125,000 to help 37 small businesses affected by the pandemic
