“Thou hast beset me behind and before, and laid thine hand upon me” (Psalm 139:5). The psalmist gives a picture of a journey, a life. The ever-present God is always in the right place at the right time, supplying the need of His child who is the “apple” (Psalm 17:8) of His eye.
A mother looks at her baby with eyes full of love. Her heart is held captive by her care for the tiny, helpless form. Why does the little one matter so much? She gave a lot to give him life. The bond is strong. He’s part of her. As the little one grows, he’s never out of mind. She watches all his activities, going before and coming behind to prevent harm and danger and to guide him into wholesomeness. When she can no longer envelop him in in her arms with a soft blanket around him, she holds him in prayer and a blanket of love.
Through the years discipline is required and love is sometimes joined to toughness, but love does what is best for the growing one and doesn’t rob him of growth and wisdom to give momentary gratification. Wherever he goes throughout the years, he is beset by the “yeses,” the “noes,” the smiles and frowns, the encouragement and instructions of his childhood. The parent remembers to live on a level of authority and interaction suitable for the relationship and most conducive to the youth’s maturity and good. “Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof” (Ecclesiastes 7:8).
So are the ways of God with His people. You and I are the offspring of God. He created us to seek Him and find Him. He sees the end from the beginning and can declare and shape the future of those who will let Him. He’s our eternal Father and cares with everlasting, righteous love. Everything He does is for our benefit. Because He is holy and good, He has a plan to impart His character to us. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11).
We can’t get away from God’s presence and the nudge of the conscience He created within us. He’s like a shepherd leading the lamb in the right direction toward pastures, cool water, protection and rest. Without His besetting guidance we are doomed forever. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).
Nathanael was a true Israelite and free from guile but didn’t think the Messiah for whom He was watching and waiting could be the Jesus from the little town of Nazareth. Jesus in His omniscience comprehended Nathanael’s thoughts as he meditated under a fig tree and revealed this to him. Nathanael knew he was beset by the Christ of God! If I’m hemmed in, let it be by the omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient God of love, the wonderful and high God, our Refuge and Giver of eternal life! Then Heaven is mine!
