If you provide care to young children and would like to learn more about researched based information on ways to educate and care for young children, you may be interested in training opportunities such as Best Care.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offers 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children.
Best Care in Cleburne, Searcy, Stone, and Van Buren counties proudly introduce the 2020 Best Care topics:
Importance of Oral Care
Self-Care
Stress and Anxiety in Young Children
Dramatic Play
Fostering Self-Esteem
Math Skills and Manipulatives
Family Engagement
Weathering the Classroom Rain, Snow, or Shine
Movement and Literacy
Bullying and Identifying Behaviors and Risk Factors
This training opportunity is offered free of charge and is verified training through the new Professional Development Registry (PDR), also known as the Traveling Arkansas’ Professional Pathways (TAPP) and support the Better Beginnings quality rating system.
The trainings will take place on March14 at the Van Buren County Quorum Court Room. Registration will begin at 7:45 p.m. with the session starting at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline is March 9. Please contact Torrie Smith at 501-745-7117 or tcaston@uaex.edu. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
