“A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in.” – Robert Orben
I do love a good vacation but I also love coming home. This week Sean and I went to New Mexico. Sometimes we take vacations to visit family and other times we take vacations with friends or just with immediate family. The main purpose of vacations is to get away from the daily grind and take a break, do something different. This trip was all about visiting with family, changing up the day-to-day routine, and having fun. My sister did not disappoint but the best part of the week was time spent on the back porch just visiting.
We reflected on memories of the past, what’s happening now, and what we have planned. We enjoyed the reflection time on memories but more importantly, we made new memories and my sister sure spoiled me for my birthday. Another trip around the sun and it was a great way to celebrate. My sister can make even the simplest things fun. Maybe it’s the attitude with which we approach the things we do on vacation.
We know that we don’t “have” something we “have” to do, we are doing it because we want to do it. We have the freedom to not be on a time schedule when we are on vacation. Everyone needs to have this downtime. Weekends are meant to be mini vacations, breaks from the work week. However, there are always “to do” things for weekends so a vacation offers a much broader sense of freedom to do as you want to and not as you need to.
Vacations need to be taken even if money is an obstacle that may keep you home for what they refer to as a “staycation”. I can relate to that and wish I could do a staycation. My stay-at-home vacations end up being working vacations because there is always something that needs to get done at home. I do much better traveling for a vacation.
Late spring and summer are the times that most people go on vacation. Kids are out of school, the weather is much better for doing most activities whether they are inside or outside. I hope you all have had the opportunity to enjoy some sort of vacation or break this summer.
If you couldn’t get away, for whatever reason, your kindness challenge is to plan a vacation for some time now or until the end of the year. Whether you go away or stay at home, everyone needs a break. Go do something, or do nothing at all. Recharge your mind, body, and spirit. Giving a gift of a vacation to yourself is at least a yearly must do. My mind, body and spirit needed the break and while I think it was too short, it was very beneficial. I’m recharged and ready to take on whatever life has for me and I’m also ready to plan my next vacation. “The older you get the better you get unless you are a banana.” Betty White. It’s good being a year older and it was better than good to have taken a vacation with my family. Thanks, sista.
