Betty Elaine “Peanut” Grimes, 66, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 5, 1956, to the late Doyle Kirkendoll and Betty Bramlett in Clinton, Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wayne Kirkendoll, Dennis Dale Kirkendoll and Janie Mays.
Peanut married her soul mate, Joe Dan Grimes, 50 years ago at the Plant Church on Dec. 9, 1972. He said she was beautiful and full of life when they married and that never changed. Together they raised four children and many bonus children. Peanut had an open door when it came to people in need. She was a loving, sassy and a little loud but her family was her pride and joy. No matter what they went through at times she may have shown some tough love but love them she did with all her heart. Some say she was quite the storyteller. She was loved by many and will be missed by her family and friends. Rest in love Betty Elaine “Peanut” Grimes, We love you.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe Dan Grimes; mother-in-law, Geneva Grimes; two sons, Carroll Joe (Stephanie) Grimes, Adam (Amanda) Grimes; two daughters, Jessie (Steve) Harper, Mellissa (Andrew) Eoff; grandchildren, Colton Grimes, Leah Grimes, Kayla (Jarrett) Linville, Trent (Kelsey) Grimes, Kaytlyn (Tommy) Miner, Kamryn McGoven, Aaron (Kelsie) Bigelow, Blake Bigelow, Daniel (Haley) Eoff, Alex (Eva) Eoff; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jo (Dwane) Lockard, Jerry Steve (Teresa) Kirkendoll, Mitchell Kirkendoll, Ambie Brewer; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the funeral home with interment following at Half Moon Cemetery.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.