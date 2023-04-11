Betty Jane Turner, 81, of Beebe, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born April 7, 1941, to the late Orville McEntire and Sybil Middleton McEntire. Betty was also preceded in death by her children, Susan Gail Turner and Christopher Calvin Turner; sisters, Doris Jean McEntire and Mary Louise McCool; brother-in-law, Lowell Eugene Turner; and sister-in-law, Mary Viola Keaton.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Virgil C. Turner; son, James Mark Turner (Florence); grandson, Lucas James Turner; sisters, Carolyn Ann Turner and Sue Gritts; sister-in-law, Jo Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Betty was a long-time member of the Union Valley Baptist Church in Beebe, Arkansas. She obtained her bachelor’s degree at UCA and taught special education at Beebe Elementary School. She was an avid Razorback fan who also enjoyed trout fishing, crocheting and working in her flower garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hunter Hill Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.