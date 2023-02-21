Betty Joe Patton Tabor, 84, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Silver Springs Nursing Home in Abilene.
Betty Joe was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Clinton, Arkansas, to Betty Iona Widener Patton and Gilbert Everett Patton. She graduated from Clinton High School and attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, where she met her future husband.
She married Donald Maynard Tabor on Aug. 25, 1957, in Clinton, Arkansas.
After marriage, they moved to Clyde.
She was a member of the Clyde Woman’s Club. Betty Joe also enjoyed serving one term on the Clyde City Council.
On Aug. 1, 1976, Don and Betty purchased the Clyde Journal which she owned for the past 47 years.
Don passed away on Aug. 12, 2016.
Betty Joe is survived by her three sons, Gil Tabor and wife Becky of Baird, Texas, Bryan Tabor and wife Susann of New Braunfels, Texas, and Danny Tabor of Clyde, Texas. She had five grandchildren and had 11 great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at https://www.bailey-howardfuneralhome.com.
