Betty Sue Clark, 72, of Shirley, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born in Conway, Arkansas to the late Clyde and Clem Brown on March 13, 1948.
Private family funeral services will be at Settlement Baptist Church in Shirley, Arkansas on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2 pm. The family will live stream to Facebook.
Betty’s children, Rachael Clark Henderson (Blake) and Dr. Nicholas Clark (Kristin) and her grandchildren, Evan and Emmeline Henderson and Ellison Clark would like to welcome the public to attend the interment following the funeral service at Bradford Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
The family is hosting a drive thru memorial celebration Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5:30pm-7pm at the Shirley High School Rotunda.
To view a complete obituary visit www.rollerfuneral homes.com/clinton
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 66 percent of facility capacity at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.