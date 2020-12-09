A fun thing to watch on online video sites, Youtube typically, is people making mistakes. And let’s not kid ourselves, most of us love that stuff, the pie-in-face life moments when it happens to someone else. And of course in that detachment that comes with online viewing, watching someone get, in effect, punished for not thinking it through has a certain ... oh gosh, it’s a hard word. Let’s say it feels good to watch other people make mistakes – for once. We make enough of our own and by clicking the right link and watching a short video we learn we’re not the only ones.
And of that group of mistake makers, I’ve stumbled up on short vids of people making mistakes while leaving car shows. It works like this: A car show, sure, and it’s wrapping up and people are pulling out of the parking lot where the show was held onto the highway. Some people are out there by the side of the highway watching (some taking videos) with the hope that some cool car of some sort will do some hero pull-out. So once in a while, every few cars, someone will floor it, set the tires on their fancy car to squealing. The crowd cheers, a second later the driver backs out of it, and there, cool car showing its power.
But: Once in a while someone in some exotic horsepower-heavy machine loses control. They’re pulling out into the street, people are watching, people are cheering things like “Go for it!” and wrapped up in the moment the driver floors it. The car fishtails, it fishtails again, and a curb is jumped. Sometimes, even, a light pole is taken out, maybe even a drainage ditch is filled in with exotic car parts, if not the entire car, as that moment’s grasp for glory ends in infamy.
The hope was glory for having a cool car exhibiting horsepower. The reality was a cool car exhibiting its driver’s inability to keep its massive potential under control. You can watch these videos for hours, from all over the world.
I get it, I’ve squealed tires before (well outside any statute of limitations, for the record) and I’ve made mistakes before. Life’s opportunity has left me without the opportunity to make a squealing mistake while at the wheel of a custom painted hot rod with a giant engine on a public street with light poles, but some lackings in life can be held as a blessing.
I’m concerned we’re seeing something like this in the whole vaccine-mask and related concerns “debate.” People are deciding, based on their understanding of epidemiology and related sciences, to not wear masks and now in the latest turn eschew vaccines when they become available.
What’s worse in social media, which in just a few years has gone from a marvelous means of interconnection to an intellectual wasteland, this sort of asocial behavior is cheered on. You can find others who will encourage you to make these no mask/vaccine decisions, themselves based on their understanding of epidemiology, which is to say going with their gut instinct.
Now we have growing reports that, first, bad information being spread about COVID-19 in making the public health crisis worse and second, it’s quite possible this bad information is such that enough people will refuse vaccination to make the possibility of the very-much-desired herd immunity impossible to achieve. COVID-19, in this scenario, is likely to stick around much, much, longer.
And watching this go on, and typing this as someone who watches what’s going on for a living, it has all the markers of overconfidence pulling out in public, making a show of it, losing control, jumping the curb and tearing things up.
Look, you’re going to make what decisions you’re going to make, free country and all that. But it happens the decisions made in this current situation are such that your gut-fed decision can get somebody else killed. No really: Killed.
Act from an informed place, get information from non-amateurs. Just because you agree doesn’t mean it’s right, it just means it fits into the biases you bring to the table. Realize, in utter violation of social media standards, it’s not all about you. It’s all about us.
At least, at the very least, if you’re going to floor it, know which way that thing’s going to go. Don’t let your confidence out run your skills.
