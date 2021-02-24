On Tuesday night Feb. 9 the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club honored Mike Biggs for his 35 years in coaching and education.
It was very appropriate that the event was held at Yellowjacket Arena between basketball games as Biggs spent most of his career in a gym as coach. Biggs received a plaque from the Booster Club presented by Superintendent Jay Chalk as well as receiving a rousing standing ovation from those in attendance that night. Biggs announced his retirement earlier in the year and it will become effective at the end of the current school year.
Biggs spent his entire career in both the Scotland School District and then the Clinton School District. In his years at Scotland, he was a highly successful head coach for the Bulldogs. His best season at Scotland was coincidentally the final year of the school there. In 2005-2006 Bigg’s Scotland Sr. Girls team went 32-10 on the season. The team won the conference championship as well as the District and Regional Tournaments. The team finished the season ranked number 8 in the state. Biggs’ Sr. Boys team that season also had a great year. The Bulldogs went 28-10 on the season and were the district tournament champions.
In the 2006-2007 school year the Scotland schools closed becoming part of the Clinton School District. The transition was seamless for Biggs and Clinton. Biggs became a part of the Clinton High School faculty as both a teacher and assistant coach for the Lady Yellowjackets. Biggs also coached the Clinton 7th grade programs as well over the years. The 7th grade teams under his direction have been very successful including this year’s teams. The 7th grade Lady Jackets went undefeated and the 7th grade Jackets only suffered two losses on the season. Coach Biggs is regarded as a tremendous teacher of the game of basketball. His 7th grade players have shown the fundamental skills necessary to play the game and are always well prepared to move on to jr. high basketball. He has been a key part of the success of Yellowjacket basketball in his years at Clinton.
Coach Biggs has been a mentor to many Yellowjacket coaches over the years. Lady Yellowjackets head coach Mathew Post said, “Coach Biggs has been a great mentor and help to me this year, as a young coach I’ve picked his brain and asked for his advice several times this year.” Post went on to say, “I’m very appreciative of his help and the outstanding job he has done with our 7th grade this year.” Former Lady Yellowjackets head coach Jeremy Carson added, “I really enjoyed working with Coach Biggs, using his wisdom as a sounding board.”
Tim Jones former Yellowjacket boys head coach also commented on Bigg’s strength as a coaching mentor, “As a first-year head coach it is crucial that you have someone who is supportive, trusting, encouraging, and helps you grow in the game and Mike Biggs fulfilled that mentor role for me he made me a better coach.” Jones added, “We worked together a total of five years and three of those years was when I was a head coach and I can’t convey how much I appreciate his wisdom and his friendship over that time that still extends to this day.”
Biggs is highly respected by both the faculty and staff at Clinton High School as well as all those associated with Yellowjacket athletics for both his ability to teach and as a positive role model.
Yellowjacket head coach Cole Gardner stated, “Coach Biggs is one of the best coaches and role models I’ve had the opportunity to be around, he is firm, but he is fair.” “He is not only the type of coach you model your philosophy after, but he is the type of man you model your life after” said Gardner. Carson said, “there’s not many guys in this business that survive and thrive as long as he did, and Scotland and Clinton were very blessed to have him coach generations of families.” Jones added, “He has positively influenced kids over his coaching career and I know the stories from his past athletes would show the impact from him being a positive role model. The coaching world needs more Mike Biggs’. Congratulations on your career and retirement! “May God bless you and your family.”
Biggs’ legacy will live on thru the coaches he’s mentored and the players he has coached over his 35 years. The plaque he received that night included a quote by Billy Graham that summed up Coach Biggs career well: “A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person in a lifetime.”
Biggs has certainly impacted many coaches and players and from Yellowjacket Nation it was a job well done.
