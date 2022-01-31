The Fryar Center has released an analysis of potential effects of a bill meant to increase transparency in the beef supply chain. The first calves raised according to the Natural State Preconditioned Calf Program went to auction on Jan. 16, 2019 in Harrison. Producers must follow certain best management practices before being awarded green ear tags for their cattle. Here, green-tagged calves are shown to potential buyers at Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction.