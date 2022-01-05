Bill Rolen, 88, of Shirley, Arkansas passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, Arkansas. Bill was born Wednesday, October 18, 1933, to the late Sumpter Rolen and Haley Ward Rolen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Little Rolen, daughter, Rhonda Rolen, sisters; Juanita Gardner, Margie Goodson, and son-in-law Jerry Rodgers.
Bill is survived by his sister Retha LaMeau, children, Melisha Rodgers, Danny Rolen, Teresa Treat and husband Steve, Alan Rolen and wife Tawana, Nathan Rolen, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many friends, and numerous relatives.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery.
Clinton Funeral Services has been given the honor to be entrusted with these arrangements.
