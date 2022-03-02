Bill Stubblefield passed from this life on February 19, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born on Culpepper Mountain to the late Fay and Ray Bowling Stubblefield on August 29, 1936, in Clinton, Arkansas. He was a longtime member of the Commissary Church of Christ in Paragould and, most recently, Choctaw Church of Christ in Choctaw AR. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Mickie) Stubblefield; granddaughter, Brynne Lexi Wortham; and sister, Dean Craig.
Survivors include his loving daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Randy Russom of Beech Grove, AR; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Sheila Stubblefield of Paragould, AR; precious granddaughters, Andrea and Brian Bounds of Mt. Home, AR., Chelsea and Dustin Dowler of Beech Grove, and Jennah Stubblefield of Paragould; great grandchildren, Harper Grace Bounds, Sawyer Eliott Bounds, and Wilder Milburn Bounds all of Mt Home; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Lutz Lachmann of Sherwood, AR.; Melody Kimball of Minnesota; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Bill graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. After graduation, he moved to Little Rock where he attended UAMS to study radiology. He completed his residency at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock and graduated. This is where he met his beloved wife and they married on July 1st of 1956. He became a radiology tech and lab tech from 1956 to 1966. He then obtained his nursing home administration license in 1966. He became an administrator of a hospital and nursing home in Waldron, Arkansas. He moved his family to Paragould in 1971 where he worked in nursing homes in the northeast Arkansas area. He retired from Greene Acres Nursing Home in 1997.
In his spare time, he enjoyed horseback riding and attending the chuck wagon races. Bill also enjoyed training bird dogs, judging and participating in bird dog field trials.
Bill led a full and wonderful life and now he continues on the journey of all journeys to walk the streets of gold with our Lord and Savior. We take comfort in knowing he will be free from his worldly body and will be whole once more.
There will be a memorial service at Commissary Church of Christ in Paragould on Saturday, February 26, 2022, with Evan Smith and Art Smith officiating. Family will receive friends at 12:00 pm, and the service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. Heath Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Commissary Church of Christ Missionary fund.
Online tributes: www.heath funeralhome.com
