Billy Joe (Bill) Kirkendoll, 80 years old, of Clinton, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Conway, Arkansas. He was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Clinton, Arkansas, to James Herman (Zene) Kirkendoll and Wilma Amy Jane (Teague) Kirkendoll. He was a Christian.
Bill retired from Pilgrim’s Pride as Superintendent of Production, after 37 years of exemplary and diligent work. Having worked his way from the lowest entry position to being a supervisor, he worked alongside any employee to “keep the line running.” He was recognized at his retirement as “the only man” that could be placed at “any position in that plant and could do the job right then!” He earned the respect of supervisors, inspectors and employees by being a man that could laugh and sing along with everyone, but was the boss when he needed to be—teaching, directing, supervising, knowing the rules inside and out and even defending those around him from internal and external foes.
Bill’s biggest love in life was his family. He watched his family grow with pride, but was also fascinated with the past. An amateur historian, he spent countless hours researching his genealogy and left us with a wealth of data. He cherished and shared memories, good and bad, from his humble and rough life growing up in Mill Camp, to the rustic freedom of the woods and hills alongside Archey Creek. It was there where he grew into a true outdoorsman. He was an avid fisherman, a love he got from his Ma. It was said he was able to “catch fish in a mudhole.” He was an outstanding hunter, a love he received from his Pa. He hunted deer, raccoons, squirrels, birds, etc. Bill grew a beautiful garden “where a weed didn’t stand a chance,” for as long as he was able. He played dominoes for years, building relationships with friends and developing into one of the best players around. Bill also loved and played sports, excelling at football and softball with his crazy “getting-it” speed and “quick as a cat” reflexes. He shared all his abilities freely with those around him-teaching, mentoring and coaching. An impressive man with so much depth, he was able to work and play for hours on end, and yet equally able to be focused and serene. Bill was a hard man because he grew up hard, but he was fair and his heart was gold, his laughter sweet as honey and he would “give the shirt off his back” if asked for help. He truly gave his all at everything he did.
He leaves us with aching hearts and a longing until we meet again on the other side of eternity.
For Our Lord has given those who believe the hope of eternal life.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Zene and Wilma Kirkendoll; oldest sister, Bonnie Irene and brother-in-law, Leonard Archer; brother-in-law, Bon Dail Lentz; and first wife, Nettie Jo Kirkendoll.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Enedelia (Nen) Kirkendoll; sisters, Betty Lou Lentz and Barbara Jean Mathes; daughter, Susie Kirkendoll; son, Rocky Joe Kirkendoll and wife, Bay; grandchildren, Amanda Sue Sowell and husband Chris, Jared Parish and wife Lindsey, Chance Parish and significant other Paige Johnson, Kaitlin Privitt and husband Jed; great grandchildren, Charleston Sowell and wife Savannah, Kirsten Parish, Kadance Sowell, Annabelle Sowell, Hannah Parish, Sarah Parish; other relatives and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Newman, George Snider, Charles Smith, Jose Franco, Bill Brown, Bill Lafferty.
Pallbearers are Greg Bramlett, Michael Bramlett, Tyler Bigelow, Andy Bonds, Michael Kyle and Michael Jewett.
Visitation was at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton with Brother John Doyle and Brother Donnie Collins officiating. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pee Dee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to The Call in Van Buren County, PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
