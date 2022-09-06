Billy Joe Henry passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Aug. 28, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Bill was a long-time resident of Dennard, Arkansas. He was born in Oklahoma to Loyd and Essie Henry. He graduated from Leslie High School in 1956. Bill immediately enlisted in the National Guard, qualifying as a sharpshooter. After three years of service, he was honorably discharged. He married Euple Lavonne Chalk in July 1962, and their union was blessed with one son, Jim.
Bill worked as a logger for many years before owning a feed store in Leslie. The feed store was a place where everyone was always welcome to sit on the feed sacks to visit and “loaf.” Later, Bill worked as a truck driver, hauling logs, cattle and gravel, eventually owning his own truck. He retired from trucking at least three times, but always started back because he missed getting out and visiting people.
When Bill finally truly retired in 2015, he devoted his time to raising cattle and taking care of his people. He kept a very observant eye on his cows from his tractor and 4-wheeler. He also loved to mow; it was his way of helping his neighbors in need and his community. Bill loved to call his friends, and prior to his illness, he checked on them daily or weekly.
Bill’s greatest joy was his family. He always said, “life is too short to hold a grudge.” He firmly believed that family and a personal relationship with the Good Lord were the two most important things in life. Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed giving them driving lessons, and rides on the 4-wheeler, side by side or tractor. He lived by the saying “what their mommas don’t know, won’t hurt them,” meaning he was always up for a donut, McDonald’s or candy run. Bill was a great listener and observer of people and animals. He had the best sense of humor, loved to laugh, and pull pranks. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings, Sam Henry, Pete Henry and Blanche Stewart; and his long-time companion and partner in grandparenting, Nancy Miller.
Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Dione Henry of Marshall; his daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Chris Gentry of Vilonia; his four precious grandchildren that were the light of his life, James Loyd and Emerson Henry of Marshall, Nick (Abby) Gentry of Columbia, Missouri, and Janie Gentry of Vilonia; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ozark View Funeral Home in Clinton, with Brother James Horton officiating. To properly honor Bill, the service will include time for family and friends to share their favorite memory of him, A reception will take place following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To share a memory or leave condolences, please go to www.ozarkviewfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.