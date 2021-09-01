Billy Joe Walker, a lifetime soldier, passed from this life in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born on a Wednesday, January 11, 1933, in LaGrange, Georgia son to the late Jesse and Maggie Walker.
He joined the Army at a very young age. Billy served his country overseas for two tours in Korea and later two tours in Vietnam. He was a highly decorated soldier, the recipient of multiple Bronze Stars. After coming home from active duty overseas, he served as Military Police for the United States Army for a total of thirty-eight years of service to his nation. Once retiring from the military, he moved to Pine Bluff where originally, he served as a city police officer then later a county deputy for the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department. He served in Pine Bluff for fifteen years retiring in 1996. Billy then moved to Clinton where he worked as a deputy at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department for an additional fifteen years. In the year 2000, he served as the Sheriff of Van Buren County after climbing through the ranks from patrolman to chief deputy to the sheriff. Billy was awarded the Jim Wooley Lifetime Achievement honor in 2013. He certainly had the heart of a servant and a love and respect for others that many do not possess. He was a good husband, a wonderful father, he loved helping others and he cherished his job.
Billy’s memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of thirty-six years, Ellen Walker of Fairfield Bay, son, Charles Walker and wife Tammy with their two sons, Clay and Cody Walker of Conway, son, Billie Franklin Walker with his son Randy Walker of Pine Bluff, son, Richard Walker with his son Seth Walker of Pine Bluff, son, Michael Walker with his son Jacob Walker of Whitehall, daughter, Sharon Walker with her daughter Christy, her two sons, Eric and Justin and her granddaughters Charity, Misty, and Ashley of LaGrange, Georgia, many other relatives, and a multitude of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.
