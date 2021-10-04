The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 26 Arkansas cities and counties, including $199,730 to renovate a bridge in Mountain View in Stone County.
The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, part of Arkansas’ $18.4 million 2020 formula grant allocation, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects. These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.
An additional $4,539,427 was awarded to 24 cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
These projects included:
Independence County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $87,675
Izard County, Senior Center Improvements, $125,078
Jackson County, Senior Center HVAC and equipment, $85,234
Newport, Jackson County, Outdoor Wifi Center at Library, $165,765
Sharp County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
Stone County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
To be eligible for CDBG funds through both of these programs, communities must have a population of less than 50,000 and at least 51 percent of the persons benefitting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income, or the project must meet another CDBG national objective, prevention of slum or blight, or meet an urgent need. CDBG-CV projects must have a direct tie-back to COVID-19, and meet an unmet need toward the recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. All Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.
