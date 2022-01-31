You are enjoying the ease of the night, sleeping in comfort, your brain oblivious to all that’s going on when morning fills the room with light. You are aroused from sleep and must rise and deal with life situations.
In grim analogy, a day of darkness came spreading “as the morning” (Joel 2:2) over the land of Judah as God sent judgment upon His people for their sins and indifference toward Him. It was a judgment unlike any they had known before or after (Joel 1:2). A severe plague of locusts, either four kinds or four stages of one, was sent by God and devoured the country like a fire. Corn, wheat, barley, wine, all sustenance was destroyed. Rivers dried up. Trees died. Beasts of the field, cattle and sheep groaned in hunger and thirst along with the people. There was nothing God’s people could offer in sacrifice to Him. It was time to wake up and cry to God, time to get off the bed of ease.
The priests were told to call a solemn assembly for prayer and fasting. If they would return to God in their brokenness and with repentance, He would return to them with blessing. “Yea, the Lord will answer…” (Joel 2:19). There would be a restoration of all that the locusts had destroyed. They would have rain, crops, plenty of food and joy again with God dwelling in the midst of His people.
Another day of judgment is prophesied by Joel. It will be a time of harvest of souls. “Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision; for the Lord is near in the valley of decision” (Joel 3:14). This valley will be the place of threshing and separating people according to their decisions for or against God and His Christ and from which each will go to Heaven or Hell. “The Lord also shall roar out of Zion, and utter his voice from Jerusalem; and the heavens and the earth shall shake: but the Lord will be the hope of his people, and the strength of the children of Israel” (Joel 3:16).
Joel prophesied of a great outpouring of God’s Spirit upon all people before the final judgment (Joel 2:28). The Spirit would empower evangelists to carry the Gospel into all the world (Acts 1:8). This prophecy was fulfilled on the day of Pentecost soon after Christ’s crucifixion, resurrection and ascension to Heaven. In obedience to Jesus about one hundred and twenty believers were praying continually and waiting in Jerusalem for the promised baptism of the Holy Ghost and fire when He came. “And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance” (Acts 2:4). In response to sincere questions and mockery, Peter preached salvation in Christ and quoted Joel (Acts 2:16-21). Hearts were convicted and three thousand souls were saved that day.
Joel said, “Tell your children of it, and let your children tell their children, and their children another generation” (Joel 1:3). Christ came to save from sin’s judgment and is coming again to reap souls. Don’t let your child say, “Dad, why didn’t you tell me?” or “Mom, you never mentioned salvation in Christ or judgment to me.” “How shall they hear” (Romans 10:14)? Hearing, believing, confessing Christ, water baptism and the baptism of the Spirit prepare us for that day. “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). “Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand” (Joel 2:1).
