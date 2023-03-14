The Month of February has been very kind to the Blue Devils.
Since December, the Shirley senior high boys have only lost two games – and they were to the two teams in the state finals. In early February, the Shirley Blue Devils got a double bye in the District Tournament because of being the Conference Champs.
They had to take down the Calico Rock Pirates in the semifinals, and the Concord Pirates in the finals. Shirley took them both down easily, and slid its way into the Regional Tournament. The Blue Devils knew they had to win one game in regionals to make the state tournament. They wasted no time and mercy ruled Crowley’s Ridge Academy in the first round.
Then came the big rivals, the Westside Eagles. Having split with them in the regular season, the Blue Devils knew they needed to beat them again. With a huge game from Tyler Spencer, they propelled to a 15-point victory. The Blue Devils eventually lost to Marked Tree in the regional finals but got a 2 seed in the state tournament.
The Blue Devils matched up with the Wonderview Daredevils in the first round of the state tournament. The Daredevils were the No. 2-rated team in 1A, and the Blue Devils knew it was a very tough draw. College signee Sam Reynolds is one of the best players in 1A and the Blue Devils knew it was going to be very tough to stop him, so they put lockdown defender Tayler Spencer on him. Reynolds only ended up with two points in the first 12 minutes of the game and the Blue Devils came out firing and got a 33-9 lead. The early lead is what kept the Blue Devils victorious as they cruised to the Elite 8.
In the quarter finals, the Blue Devils faced Lafayette County. In this game, the play of Hogan Little and Arick Newell led them to a quarterfinal victory and put the Blue Devils in the state Final Four. They eventually lost to the undefeated County Line Indians but put Shirley back on the map with an amazing season. Shirley went 33-7, and that’s only the second time in Shirley history that Shirley claimed more than 30 wins.
(0) comments
