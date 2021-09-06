After canceling their last two bluegrass festivals in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Mountain View Bluegrass Association announced plans to host its 19th Annual Fall Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center Nov. 11-13 at the state park’s 1,000-seat music venue, the Ozark Highlands Theater.
The event combines some of the biggest names in the bluegrass world with some of the most popular local performers. Thursday evening is the traditional all-gospel show beginning at 6 p.m. with The Redmond Keisler Band, The Ellis Family, Shannon Slaughter, and the King James Boys.
The Friday matinee features the Dave Adkins Band at noon followed by The Kody Norris Show, Shannon Slaughter, then Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys. The evening lineup starts with Simply Southern Cloggers at 5:45 with The Kody Norris Show taking the stage at 6. The Dave Adkins Band, Spillwater Drive, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver close out the evening.
The Saturday matinee begins at noon with The Redmond Keisler Band followed by the Dave Adkins Band, Spillwater Drive, Sylamore Special and The Kody Norris Show.
The evening program begins with a 15-minute set by Music Roots students, Other segments are by the Dave Adkins Band, The Redmond Keisler Band, The Kody Norris Show and Sideline.
The Bands
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have multiple Grammy, Dove, and ICM nominations, and have won seven International Bluegrass Music Awards (IBMA) for Vocal Group of the Year and sixteen awards from the Society for Gospel Group of the Year from the Preservation of Bluegrass Awards (SPGMA). Doyle Lawson, the 43-year veteran, announced that he will retire after 2022.
Spillwater Drive produces some hard-driving bluegrass music with Samuel Cobb on mandolin and vocals,
Mountain View’s own Sylamore Special won first place at this year’s National Youth in Bluegrass competition at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO. Gordon Parker, Turner Atwell, Mercy Grace, National Banjo Champion Lillyanne McCool, and nine-time state champion fiddler Mary Parker feature in this up-and-coming bluegrass band.
The Ellis Family moved from Mississippi to Mountain View several years ago and continue to take the stage with their gospel ministry.
The Kody Norris Show is billed as top-notch entertainment with humor and a bit of retro visual flash.
Singer/songwriter and guitarist Dave Adkins has become one of the most talked about male vocalists in acoustic music.
Sideline has set the pace in bluegrass for more than two decades. In 2019, the group won the IBMA Song of the Year Award for their hit single, “Thunder Dan.”
The Redmond Keisler Band offers a family oriented, high-energy show with a natural flow inspired by their rural upbringing and Christian roots.
Ralph Stanley II, son of Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Ralph Stanley, and The Clinch Mountain Boys bring talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new, original material.
The King James Boys are an all gospel, bluegrass band that blends southern gospel harmonies with modern bluegrass sounds.
Shannon Slaughter and County Clare is a bluegrass/acoustic country music band that features the award-winning songwriting talents of Shannon Slaughter as well as a cadre of outstanding musicians and singers. They are known for heartfelt original material featuring tight-knit harmonies and superb lyrical instrumentation.
Tickets
Reserved seating is available for the Bluegrass Festival, and preferred seats may be selected online.
Thursday tickets are for an evening show only and are $20 general admission or $25 for premium seating (first five rows).
Friday and Saturday tickets are good for all shows that day, from noon until 10 p.m. General admission seats are $25 and premium seating (first five rows) are $35 per seat. NOTE: Wearing masks is strongly encouraged.
Ticket buyers are able to select preferred seats online at mountainview-bluegrass.com. Payment must be made within 10 days of seat selection in order to hold the reservation. Pay online or mail a check to Mountain View Bluegrass Assoc. Inc., 17624 Hwy 66, Mountain View, Arkansas 72560-8488.
The Ozark Folk Center’s Skillet Restaurant plans to serve its all-you-can-eat buffet throughout the weekend. Buffets range from $10 to $12 a plate for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The state park also offers cabin rooms which include complimentary shuttle service to and from the indoor music theater, Craft Village, and restaurant throughout the weekend. To reserve a duplex cabin during the Mountain View Fall Bluegrass Festival, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com or call 800-264-3655.
Produced by the Mountain View Bluegrass Association Inc., the three-day festival is a twice-yearly event in a town traditionally known for folk music. The Bluegrass Festival was first held in March of 2003, when local musicians and bluegrass fans decided to develop an event that emphasized the bluegrass style of music. The festival proved so popular that a second weekend was added in the fall. The second weekend of March and November are now bluegrass festival weekends.
The Bluegrass Association is a non-profit organization that gives back a portion of the proceeds to support the Music Roots program, which teaches traditional instruments to local youth in the Mountain View area.
For more information visit mountainview-bluegrass.com or call 870-501-5105.
