Bone Land and Cattle in Clinton was named the Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year for 2022.
Steve Bone has owned and operated the farm for 28 years, which has grown from 760 acres to 860 acres.
“While I was in high school, my father bought a farm and later purchased a small herd of Polled Hereford cattle. Helping him occasionally is what spurred my interest in farming because he and I enjoyed spending time together on the farm, working the cattle and rebuilding fences,” he said. “After Dad sold his cattle years later, I wanted to continue in the cattle business, so my wife and I bought a small herd of Black Angus cattle.”
Steve works on the farm alongside his wife, Pam, and their daughter, Abby.
“When Pam and I were starting out with our new, small herd, we enjoyed all aspects of the cattle operation, as well as the hay production. From feeding and checking cows to weaning and vaccinating, we were a two-man team,” Steve said. “When Abby was born years later, she was loaded up in the truck and made most of the trips to feed and check cows with us. When she was around 7 years old, she joined us in giving vaccinations to the cattle and keeping cowherd performance records. At the age of 9, Abby learned how to drive in the hay truck and took over Pam's position as the driver during hay season. Currently, the farm still operates closely in the same manner, with modifications, adjustments and improvements as necessary.”
The farm includes 660 acres of pine timber and 50 acres of hayfields. The Bone family is a Seedstock producer of Registered Black Angus Cattle. They average 50-60 cows, 25 replacement heifers, eight to 12 registered bulls to sell annually and 10-15 steers.
“We sell registered bulls from our farm by private treaty,” Steve said. “The Northeast Arkansas Angus Sale in March and November give us the opportunity to sell registered female cattle. The Clinton Stockyards is where we market steers, heifers and any cull cows that we choose not to register. By being a member of various cattle organizations I am able to showcase our herd and other aspects of our farming and timber operations.
“We also feed out steers every year to sell as freezer beef. We sell the beef by the whole, half or quarter.”
He said he continuously works to genetically improve the quality of bulls the family raises by using artificial insemination of some of the top bulls in the breed.
“Through working with our county extension service and their cowherd performance program, our weaning and yearling weights have steadily increased over the years that we have been in the registered cattle business,” Steve said. “By using EPD's on the bulls we select for A.I., I feel like I have improved on the type of cattle that thrive in our environment, as well as placing an emphasis on improving the carcass quality of the feed-out steers. We are very grateful to have many repeat customers.”
Steve said he has learned a lot in his nearly three decades of farming at the Bone Land and Cattle.
“One problem that we faced early on was the cattle not shedding their hair coat as well as they should have been. Their weights were disappointing, and the breed back was not where we wanted it,” he said. “With help from our county agent and the state extension service livestock specialist, we pulled blood, took soil and fresh forage tests, and collected hay samples and had them all analyzed. The tests showed that the levels of iron and sulfur were too high and that they were inhibiting the copper that the cattle needed. We started using a chelated copper in our mineral program, and it made a drastic difference in the problems we were having.”
Steve said he continues to look for ways to expand and improve.
“We are exploring the opportunity to identify and flush some of our elite cows who have been A.I. bred to some of the most highly proven bulls in the breed. By super ovulating the cows, we can extract multiple fertilized eggs to implant in recipient cows on the farm to complete the gestation,” he said. “Therefore, we would be having multiple calves as the outcome of some of the nation's top bulls and our farm's best cows in order to improve our genetics at a faster pace.
“Regarding our timber acreage, we are currently working with the NRCS and a licensed forester to produce a detailed timber management plan. This will allow us to have different stages of growth with the trees and prevent the total crop from being harvested at one time, thus allowing uneven aged management.”
Steve said conservation efforts are important to his family.
“We have worked closely with the Nature Conservancy in stream bank restoration and stabilization. We have also partnered with the Nature Conservancy, the NRCS, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission by planting trees and shrubs in an area next to the river to correct an area of erosion and prevent further damage,” he said. “We have also collaborated with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on a quail restoration project, where they conducted a controlled burn on two hundred acres of the timberland, with more controlled burns planned for the future.”
Steve is active in the community as well as the state and national Cattleman’s Association.
He has been a member of Clinton First Baptist Church since 1967. He was the president of the Clinton Optimist Club in 1993 and president of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce from 1994-1995. He was on the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department from 1991 through 2011 and a member of the Van Buren Farm Bureau Board from 1995 to 2003.
He is currently a member of the Van Buren County Soil Conservation District Board, the Northeast Arkansas Angus Association, the Arkansas Cattleman's Association, the Arkansas Angus Association and National Cattleman's Association.
Pam has been a member of Clinton First Baptist Church since 1988. She was a Clinton Optimist Club member from 1998-2003 and a Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce member from 1986-2003. She served on the Clinton Advertising and Promotion Committee Board from 2005-2017. She is currently a member of the Northeast Arkansas Angus Association, the Arkansas Cattleman's Association and the Arkansas Angus Association.
Steve said they were honored to be selected as the 2022 Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year.
For 75 years, Arkansas has selected a Farm Family of the Year to recognize the outstanding work done in the local community by family farmers throughout each county.
The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program is a tradition that local families respect and want to uphold, as the family who wins the title also receives bragging rights for the year.
According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau, the objectives of the Farm Family of the Year Program are as follows:
- To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community.
- To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state.
- To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
This program looks to uplift families who have been working hard for decades, some being multi-generational, to retain their farms at the best possible level.
Families who want to be recognized as the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will need to have proper production efficiency, continuous conservation of available energy and resources, agricultural and community leadership and management of improvements to their homes and farms.
The state winner will be announced Dec. 8 at the annual Farm Family of the Year luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.