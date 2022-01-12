Bonnie Lee Teague

Bonnie Lee (Taylor) Teague, 79, of Shirley, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 with family at her side. She leaves behind her 2 children; Billy Linn and Brenda Boley, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and other family members.
Services were January 6, 2021.
To express condolences online visit: www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
