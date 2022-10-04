The Clinton Yellowjackets Booster Club recently honored the 1976 Yellowjackets Football and Baseball teams. The teams were honored during halftime of Clinton’s win over Mayflower. 1976 was zone of the most successful Years in Clinton High School sports history. The 1976 baseball team would reach the state final four and the football team would win a third straight conference championship.
In the Spring of 1976, the Yellowjackets baseball team was coming off a district Championship and were looking to repeat that as well as making a deeper run in the state tournament under Head Coach Jim Franks. The team would go 19-2 on the season including a 16-game winning streak at one point The Jackets defeated schools with considerably larger enrollments that season such as Little Rock Mills, Little Rock Catholic, Mountain Home, and Sylvan Hills, among others. Clinton won two of the state’s most prestigious tournaments at the time the Arkansas Tech University Tournament and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Tournament. The Yellowjackets repeated as District Champions and moved on to the state tournament where they defeated Des Arc and Sylvan Hills before losing to Texarkana in the state semi-finals. Texarkana would go on and win the state championship. The Yellowjackets may have been the best small school team in the state that season as in that day in day and time there was only two classifications for baseball in the state. The team was led in pitching by Clint West who went 8-0 on the season and Dicky Mass who was 7-1. The powerful Jackets offense hit .325 as a team hitting 15 home runs enroute to scoring 180 runs on the season. Junior McGhee (.493), Melvin Emerson, David Hogue, Dennis McKellep, Mass, and West batted over .330 for the season.
Excitement and expectations were high in the fall of 1976 for Yellowjackets football. The football program was experiencing one of its most successful stretches in the program’s history at the time. The period from the late 1960s thru the late 1970s saw the Jackets win four conference championships including an undefeated regular season in 1970. The 1974 and 1975 Yellowjackets had won conference championships under previous Head Coach Tommy Overton and were looking to make it three straight in 1976 under new head coach Marion Glover. Glover would be assisted that season by Mike Treadway and Earl Williamson.
Clinton was 3-1-1 at mid-season when they went on a five-game winning streak. The Yellowjackets faced a must win situation in a game at Greenbriar in late October. In a game played on a cold night with rain falling and the field muddy the Jackets defense dominated the powerful Panthers holding them to minus 27 total yards in a 13-6 Clinton win. A 34-6 win the following week over Mt. View would give the Yellowjackets their third straight conference championship a feat that would not be repeated for 40 years when the 2016-2018 Yellowjackets would win three straight conference championships. The team would finish the season 8-1-1, the second most wins in program history at the time and play the Yellowjackets second ever playoff game.
The 1976 Yellowjackets may have been the best defensive team in school history. The Jacket defense known as the “The Wild Bunch” allowed only 36 points during the regular season and shutout five opponents during the season including three games in row. The Clinton defense intercepted an amazing 16 passes during the season in a day and time when most high school teams primarily ran the football. The defense consisted of linemen Jim Eoff, Lathan Jackson, Isaac Keeling, Randy Smith, Tracy Moore, linebackers Melvin Emerson, David Hogue, Russell Anglin, and defensive backs Jeff Williams, Stan Smith, and Dean Allen. The offense was led by Anglin who rushed for 1300 yards and scoring 130 points on the season. Quarterback Jeff Williams threw for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns to a great receiving corp consisting of Mark Cowsert, Dennis Love, and Dean Allen. The kicking game was also strong with Mark Hunt.
The 1976 season would turn out to be Head Coach Marion Glovers only year at Clinton High School. Glover would go on to immense success at Pine Bluff High School where he would win five state championships along with 15 conference championships including his one with the Yellowjackets. Glover was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
A great turnout, with almost 40 players, coaches, and cheerleaders participated in the event. A reception was held for the group in the hospitality room of Yellowjackets Arena prior to the game. The reception was complete with football tailgate food hamburgers and hot dogs. The team was introduced on the field at halftime before a large appreciative crowd. To top off a great night the current Yellowjackets went on to a victory over Mayflower.
