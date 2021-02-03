The Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club will honor the 1984 Yellowjacket basketball team on Friday. The 1984 Yellowjackets reached the Final Four of the state tournament and are considered by many to be the most talented team in Yellowjacket basketball history. The team coach Andrew Vining, in his first year at Clinton, went 30-2 on the season. The Jackets won the prestigious UCA holiday tournament as well as the Shirley Tournament. Clinton won the conference championship as well as the district and regional tournaments on their way to the state tournament played that year at Beebe High School.
The teams two losses came in a regular season game at Yellville when the Panthers played a stall game and in the state semi-finals to Hamburg. Hamburg featured future NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. The 1984 Clinton Yellowjackets had several members go on to play college basketball. The event will be Friday Feb. 5 at Yellowjacket Arena between the games played that night by the Jackets against Riverview. In the last three years the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club has honored the 1953 state basketball champions, the 1983 Lady Yellowjackets basketball state champions, and the 1991 Yellowjacket state baseball champions.
