Booster

Annice Craig of American Home Pharmacy administers a COVID-19 booster at the county annex last week. Persons eligible include those 65 and up, adults with high risk of exposure and persons with certain underlying medical conditions. Check with your local pharmacy to see if they are participating in the Pharmacist Immunization Program.

Booster

 Jeff Burgess

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.