Boyd Randall Williams, 65, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after an 18-month courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on Sept. 9, 1956, to the late Ben and Albia (Martin) Williams.
He is survived by Latricia, his loving wife of 46 years; three children, Brandi Nixon (Steven), Benji Benson (Brandon) and Brandon Williams (Alycia) all of Greenbrier; six grandchildren, Reid, Ben Riley, Brylie, Abbie, Baylor and Bryce; his sister, Karen Kirk (Jerry); and brother, Roger Williams (Shirley); numerous nieces, nephews, friends and mother-in-law, Sue Bradford Wallace. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kent Bradford.
Boyd grew up in Pee Dee Baptist Church where he was saved and baptized as a young boy. He has been driving trucks and shifting gears for over 50 years. He loved his family, friends, Peterbilt trucks, his daddy’s “ole green” truck and spending time outside. Boyd could stand outside for hours retelling old stories, sometimes the same old familiar tales and he always needed to tell you just one more story. He had a special place in his heart for long-eared mules and was an original chuckwagon racer. He looked forward to Labor Day weekend races, camping and cooking every year.
Memorials may be made to the 20th Century Club, 4011 Maryland Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas 72204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.