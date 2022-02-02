My name is Pam Bradford, your Van Buren County Clerk
I have enjoyed serving you for the past seven years and would love to continue. I appreciate everyone for their support and all the help given in the past. It is so much more than a job to me, it is life, family.
We strive to do better and better every day for the people of the county. With a great team of wonderful employees, honesty and hard work, we run the County Clerk’s office conservatively, always trying to save taxpayer money and by law, working closely with auditors and attorneys when needed. This is not my money or My office, it is yours and I will always remember that and work hard for you.
I will be running for another term this 2022 election cycle and ask for your support once again.
With 24 years of County Government experience, I will continue to strive every day to do what is right for all of the people of Van Buren County, no matter if Republican, Democrat, or Independent.
If you have any questions or would like to visit, please contact me.
