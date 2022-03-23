Brannon Beau Nixon, 43, formerly of Shirley, Arkansas passed away at home in Hot Springs, Arkansas on February 1, 2022. He was born in Hemphill, Texas, to Larry Nixon and the late Roylene Berry on November 10, 1978. Beau’s passion in life was music. He was a singer, songwriter, guitarist and enjoyed literature. He had a musician’s heart and soul.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Papaw Lester Nixon, Grandpa Roy Berry, Grandma Wilma Curry and Uncle Ronald Berry.
Left to cherish Beau’s memory are his father, step-father John McIntosh, Memaw Faye Nixon, siblings Lindsey Reed, Chris Nixon, Jocelyn McIntosh, Tom McIntosh, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends that loved him.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Beau at 3:00pm on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online visit www.roller fuenralhomes.com/clinton
